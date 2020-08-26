PHILIPSBURG — Performing certain extracurricular activities and how to go about them during the coronavirus pandemic was discussed during a brief voting meeting of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board Tuesday night.
During the voting portion, there was a motion to retroactively hire a senior high spring Drama Club assistant — Stephen Torquato. Board member Mary Ellen Holden then asked if the district would be having a fall play due to various restrictions.
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said they are still having a fall play — albeit in a different way than they normally do.
“They’re going to live stream (the play),” Paladina said. “And they’ll have to social distance. It’s going to be just like any sporting event (and the protocols that come with them).”
Paladina said whenever drama club members aren’t speaking, they would have to wear masks. Currently the live stream would cost $10 and Paladina said that would essentially be the club’s fundraiser.
Paladina said as far as streaming goes, they plan on streaming all of their athletic contests.
“The band is going to be at (football) games and so are the cheerleaders,” Paladina said.
A question was posed on how they’ll have to socially distance for football, to which Paladina said they’ll have to be spaced out on the sidelines when not in the field of play. The district has also purchased visors for the helmets.