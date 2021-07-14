PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School District discussed the school resource officer position at Osceola Mills Elementary at a recent board meeting.
With the resignation of Michael Troxell, the district had to decide whether to seek a replacement for Osceola Mills Elementary.
Having five officers helps business move smoothly, according to Robert Mann, head of security and also athletic director. There are four schools in the district. When another officer is out on vacation or using a sick day, Mann can provide coverage.
“That’s the problem you’re going to run into if you go to four guys where there’s only one in each school,” Mann said. “Vacations, that part’s easy. It’s a pre-planned event, but these guys get (sick days). You don’t know till 6 or 6:30 in the morning some days when a guy’s going to take off sick.”
Board Member Linda Bush asked if the district could draw on a pool of qualified individuals in these situations, similar to how substitute teaching operates.
“When a teacher gets sick, you have a pool of substitutes, maybe a half a dozen,” said Bush. “When you know somebody’s going to be off sick at 6 a.m., you go down your list and you call the substitute. I understand the trainings and all that, but I still think that we could still do it with one in each building.”
There is no current pool of people to draw on for officers. Mann believes it would cost more money to build a pool than have five officers. The training takes a decent chunk of money. Officers must be sworn in and certified. The position requires 40 hours of training, according to Mann.
Getting a retired police officer who already has the necessary training would be an option. The current officers are all from state police, according to Mann. However, it would be difficult to get someone who is willing to stay at home, waiting for a call that could only carry a few hours of work, Mann stated.
The position also requires a desire to work with kids. Relationships develop with students over the years, according to Mann. Having an officer in the elementary school sets the stage for the future. Students growing up can see the officer and learn to trust them.
“When you’re down there, these kids grow up with you and they trust you,” Mann said. “The stuff they come to you with and talk to you about when somebody is having a problem, that’s invaluable.”
Officers perform various tasks throughout the day. Mann starts his day at the high school, setting up metal detector spots. Catching any late arrivals, Mann stays downstairs until about 8:15 a.m. He may cover another school should the need arise.
The officers monitor the grounds during the day. When students return from vocational-technical school, the officers rescreen them back into the building.
Many in the district are accustomed to the officers’ presence.
“I think people are used to having officers there,” said Superintendent Gregg Paladina. “Bob and I had this conversation in February. I was like if he leaves, I’m not replacing him. That was my first reaction to it because I’d like to save the money. But then you start thinking about safety and security and how, if something happens, it’s important.”