PENFIELD — The camping season is in full swing at Parker Dam State Park, according to Manager Nate Hardic.
Over the past two weekends, the park has been almost completely filled with campers, Hardic said. Children swimming and food spread out on picnic tables are common sights in the warmer weather.
“The park lends itself well to just about everything,” Hardic stated. “We’ve got the swimming beach that attracts our day use crowd. Along with that, we’ve got some great picnicking right along the lake.”
Asher and Anna Iraca, two young park visitors, were splashing in the water at the beach on Monday. Temperatures hovered in the mid-80s. They typically visit the park a few times during the summer, according to their grandmother, Donna Walker. They also go camping.
There are 110 campsites at Parker Dam State Park. According to a camp brochure, base prices range from around $20 to $40 based on whether the site has a full hook-up, electric or no electric.
During the pandemic last year, many state parks experienced a boost in attendance and a large swing in camping reservations, both in cabins and in the campgrounds. At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic kept many favorite hot spots like ocean beaches closed, restaurants had limited capacities and community festivals and fairs were shut down. Many folks looked at outdoor recreation as an alternative since state parks were one of the few places open.
And while many places have reopened in 2021 compared to last year, camping numbers at Parker Dam State Park remain on par with 2020, according to Hardic.
The park has a variety of programs throughout the summer. These range from birding to campfire programs, according to Hardic.
Hardic is happy to see visitors enjoying all the park has to offer.
“People certainly want to be out and about,” he said. “We’re glad to have them.”