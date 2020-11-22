OSCEOLA MILLS — A local man was killed as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Mark S. Earnest, 55, of Osceola Mills, was operating a Yamaha Grizzly 700 ATV southbound on Hale Street in Osceola Mills Borough and was attempting to negotiate a right hand turn onto Logan Street.
Earnest lost control of the vehicle due to unknown reasons. He was unable to regain control of the vehicle and rolled it over. He was ejected from the vehicle due to the rollover and suffered fatal injuries as a result.
Police did not state whether Earnest was wearing or utilizing safety equipment.
Earnest was pronounced dead on scene by the Clearfield County Coroner’s office.
Assisting Clearfield-based state police on scene were emergency responders from Columbia Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS.