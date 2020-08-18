The tri-county region reported only one new positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County had the only positive case. Jefferson and Elk counties did not report any new cases.
Neighboring Cambria County reported nine new cases, Centre County reported six new cases, and Blair County reported one new case.
The total number of positive cases and deaths in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 355 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 402 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 399 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield —195 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 58 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 78 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed 735 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 125,579 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia reported 208 cases – a two-day total for Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17 is 162,293 with 5,992 positive cases. There were 18,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,499 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 31 new deaths reported.