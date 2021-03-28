Clearfield Borough Police Department has been investigating the robbery and assault of two juveniles that occurred on March 8 in the East End area of Clearfield Borough.
The incident was an isolated incident, and the juveniles were targeted.
As a result of the investigation, police had issued arrest warrants for Jarrod M. Gesin, 41, of Dubois and Jonathan M. Lippart, 20, of Harrisburg.
On March 24, Dubois City Police apprehended Gesin in Dubois. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Michael Morris and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31.
Police have not been able to locate Lippart and the warrant is still active.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lippart is asked to contact police.
Both have been charged with both felony and misdemeanor charges of robbery, terroristic threats, assault, reckless endangerment, theft, and other related charges.