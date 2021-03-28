Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.