GRAMPIAN — Three men from Curwensville are trying to raise Christmas spirit with a beacon of lights on a fir tree located on their grandparents’ farm here.
The tree has garnered a lot of attention from passers-by — many of whom contacted The Progress about the bright tree that catches the eye as one drives along the 3400-block of Greenville Pike between Curwensville and Luthersburg.
Triplets Jason, Curt and Kyle Bloom, 26, of Curwensville, used a farm tractor with a bucket and a long pole with a hook to place 450 feet of lights onto a fir tree that they chose from a field on the farm. The Blooms made the 4-foot star and wrapped it with 150 additional lights.
According to Curt Bloom, the men were in the process of clearing overgrown brush, bushes and trees from an unused field to prepare it for farming corn and hay next year.
“That particular field hadn’t been farmed in about 20 years, and there were about 20 or 30 pine trees that needed to go along with the brush,” Bloom said. “But one tree looked like it was the best one to be a Christmas tree, and it was also low enough out of the field that it won’t be in our way.”
Bloom said the tree is about 100 to 150 yards from the Greenville Pike roadway and doesn’t look big until you get closer to it.
The property is owned by Helen Bloom who still resides there. Her grandsons, who graduated from Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School in 2013, have been farming the land there for several years, Curt Bloom said.
Bloom said the trio did not have any special reason for lighting up the tree, which at one time, was just another fir tree.
“We just wanted to get people into the Christmas spirit,” Bloom said. This is the first year that the tree has been decorated.