COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council is holding a special meeting on March 10 to speak with business owners and representatives of the Coalport Ministerium about whether they believe the borough should continue the legal fight between the borough and the owners of the Coalport Minit Mart.
President Barby Trent said at Monday’s council meeting, she believes much of the meeting will be taken up with an executive session for litigation matters to meet with those who feel they have a stake in the case. Council will then determine whether to go ahead with the hearing or to allow Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas President Fredric Ammerman to make a determination using the information already filed by the borough and the Main Street convenience store’s owner, Nittany Oil Co.
“We can have the hearing, which will cost the borough a huge amount of money, or council can call a stop to it and allow Ammerman to render a decision based on the information from the briefs that have been filed and the minutes from the public hearing (for the liquor license transfer),” Trent said.
Trent said she is concerned about the impact a hearing would have on the borough’s very limited budget. She said last night, council had approved a budget of $5,000 for the matter and the amount has already been exceeded.
“It would cost thousands of dollars for the second hearing,” she said.
A second hearing is scheduled for March 16 concerning a suit filed by Nittany Oil Co. The complaint protested council’s denial of liquor license transfer that would have allowed the store to expand to offer beer and wine.
A hearing on the matter was held Sept. 3 by Ammerman at the Clearfield County Courthouse after Nittany requested subsequent relief from council’s decision stating the borough failed comply with the court’s order by not meeting its timeline.
Borough Solicitor Shiann McGovern protested the request, stating the borough was forced to find another solicitor after the resignation of Ryan Sayers after he was elected as Clearfield County’s district attorney, and additional time was needed by council to find a new solicitor and have them become acquainted with the case.
In its resolution for the court, council responded it has the power to maintain protection of the borough’s residents and stated reasons why it is against the transfer of the license. Complaints include the proposed building is located less than 300 feet from a lawful church which is a violation of the law; the proposed structure would be detrimental to the welfare, health, peace and morals of the neighborhood inhabitants; liquor is not permitted to be sold in a location where liquid fuels are sold; the drawings submitted do not specify the project is in compliance with the borough’s 100-year flood plain plan; and the project appears to be an encroachment in the flood protection plan for Clearfield Creek and Blain Run in the borough.
Other reasons noted in the resolution are Coalport already has a disproportionate amount of liquor licenses within a mile for the 497 residents noted in the 2010 census; complaints from residents concerning a possible increase in the volume of misbehavior and vandalism in conjunction with the store’s hours; and Nittany improperly addressed communications to the borough naming a previous secretary in its letter.