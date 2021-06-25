PHILIPSBURG — People can pick up a meal and get the COVID-19 vaccine at various locations throughout the months of June and July.
Vaccinations will be offered at specific sites during the YMCA Traveling Table Summer Food Program. The vaccinations are part of a partnership between the YMCA and Centre Volunteers in Medicine.
No appointment is required, according to Centre Volunteers in Medicine Executive Director Cheryl White.
The vaccine helps protect people from the coronavirus. The vaccines are from the state, free of charge, White noted.
“Every person that gets vaccinated is another success,” said White.
A provider is at each site to help answer questions, according to White. People can decide whether to get the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The provider can help with this decision, White stated.
Parental permission is required for those under 18, White noted. Minors can bring a note with parental permission as long as the parent can be reached via phone for confirmation.
People do not need insurance to participate. Personal information, such as residency, is not confirmed, White noted.
The first event occurred on June 24 at Penns Valley YMCA.
“I was surprised by the people that were coming in,” said Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis.
Many participants were senior citizens, Curtis stated. Curtis noted he wanted to work with a local group, such as Centre Volunteers in Medicine, for the vaccination efforts.
Vaccines will be available at the Moshannon Valley YMCA on Thursday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another date is scheduled at the Moshannon Valley YMCA on Thursday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.