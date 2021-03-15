Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day. Even if you are not Irish, it is a day to wear green, eat corned beef and cabbage and just appreciate Irish culture.
March 17 is the feast day of St. Patrick — the patron saint of Ireland. St. Patrick was born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century but was kidnapped at age 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped and returned to Ireland in 432 A.D. to convert the Irish to Christianity. Many legends are associated with St. Patrick. Two are that he drove the snakes out of Ireland and used a shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity. Ireland observes his feast day with religious services and celebrations.
My recipe today would be a perfect ending to a celebration. It goes together quickly, tastes delicious and uses things most people have in the pantry or refrigerator.
Luck O’ the Irish Blondies are really chocolate chip cookies made with a package of instant pistachio pudding and baked in a 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan. The recipe is very reminiscent of the slew of instant pudding-based cookie recipes that were very popular in the 1980s.
The cookie dough is tinted a very light green from the pudding mix. If you wanted the finished blondies to be an even deeper hue, you could add a drop or two of green food coloring to the butter, sugar and pudding mixture.
You could also mix in and decorate with the top of the blondie dough with green candy-coated pieces if you really wanted to be fancy or if you have some green sprinkles, those would make a great decoration too. A 1/2 cup of of chopped pistachios, almonds or walnuts would be a yummy addition if your family likes nuts. Mine doesn’t so I didn’t add nuts to them.
You don’t have to bake these cookies in a baking pan. The dough can also be dropped by tablespoonfuls onto un-greased cookie sheets and baked for 8-10 minutes. Remove the cookie sheets from the oven and allow to cool completely before removing.
The cookies may seem under-baked but they firm up as they cool. The result are blondies with crispy edges and chewy middles.
Luck O’ the Irish Blondies
1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 3.4-ounce package instant pistachio pudding mix
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 11-12-ounce package of semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips or 1 heaping cup candy-coated chocolate candies
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl, by hand or with a mixer, cream the butter, brown sugar and pudding mix until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until the mixture is creamy and well-combined. Whisk the flour, baking soda and salt together and gradually add to the creamed mixture until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips or candies.
Dampen hands and pat the dough into an un-greased 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown. The middle will still seem underdone but remove from the oven and allow to stand until completely cooled before cutting into squares.