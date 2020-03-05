Despite the prospect of a cash cow coming to Boggs Township in the shape of a 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill — local and county officials remain staunchly opposed to the construction of Camp Hope Run Landfill.
In January, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced it was awarding PA Waste the permits to construct the landfill. The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
County, local leaders take another stand with appealClearfield County Commissioners have voted to appeal DEP’s decision to the Environmental Hearing Board.
Lawrence Township Supervisors this week voted to send a letter to the Clearfield County Commissioners expressing their opposition and concerns in support of the county’s appeal.
Clearfield Area Board of School Directors, citing concerns about student safety along the proposed path garbage trucks would be taking to the landfill, last week voted unanimously in support the county’s efforts to stop the construction.
And the week prior, several Clearfield Borough residents urged Clearfield Borough Council to support the county’s efforts in stopping the landfill. Council agreed and voted to join the county’s appeal.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said in a telephone interview that the borough’s biggest concern is traffic.
“The Interstate is constantly closed throughout the year due to crashes. When that happens, the traffic is rerouted through our downtown. (The trucks hauling garbage) is not what we want to come through,” Stott explained. “As they come down the bypass and turn to make that turn to get off of the bypass onto Route 153, they have missed the turn and toppled over. That will make a significant mess.”
Boggs Township officials are bound to remain mumBoggs Township, which has a size of about 37 square miles boasts a population of about 1,751 as of the 2010 census. Residents there are also opposed to the landfill — but supervisors are bound by a contract signed several years ago that prevents them from taking any negative action.
According to Boggs Township Solicitor C.J. Zwick, the time to oppose the landfill from a community perspective has passed, and that in 2004, former Supervisors Dennis Straw, Gary Straw and Bill Dickson approved a host municipality agreement with PA Waste.
Because those supervisors signed the agreement, it cannot be rescinded or opposed — and if the township decides to try to change that agreement it could cost the township millions in legal fees. In 2018, Darryl Lashinsky — who is now a Boggs Township Supervisor — sstated at a supervisors meeting that if the township would try to change the pact, PA Waste could sue the township “for all costs related, somewhere in the neighborhood of $6-$8 million.”
PA Waste touts positive economic impactPA Waste issued a statement shortly after DEP announced that the permit was issued. The company stated the landfill is considered a brownfield site due to extensive strip mining that occurred prior to PA Waste acquiring the property.
“Brownfield sites are properties that are difficult to redevelop because of pollutants and contaminants which are already on a property,” the statement said.
The company also stated that once construction begins, it has been projected that over the life expectancy of the landfill, the township, county and state would reap the financial rewards of about $370 million. The landfill is also expected to employ about 20 full time employees, with associated wage taxes benefiting the township, Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District and the state.
Annual property taxes for the landfill are estimated to increase to $187,000 for the school district, $54,000 for the county and $14,000 for the township.
“Over the operating life of the landfill, this would be $5,355,000 of tax revenue,” the statement said.
Additionally, the host agreement signed in 2004 states PA Waste will pay a host fee of $2 per ton for all tonnage delivered to the landfill. Based on the 27,000,000-ton capacity of the landfill, the township will receive about $54 million over the operating life of the facility. Those funds can be used for any purpose, including public works projects, reducing taxes, parks and recreation facilities, etc.
“The Goose that Laid the Golden Egg”About 60 miles away from Clearfield in Jackson Township, Cambria County, the Laurel Highlands Landfill is operated along U.S. Route 22 by Waste Management, headquartered in Houston, Texas. The landfill was constructed several decades ago, according to Jackson Township Manager David Hirko. Jackson Township is located west of Ebensburg Borough along U.S. 22, and north of the city of Johnstown.
It is a rural township consisting of 47 square miles with population of about 4,300, according to the last census. It is one of the bigger townships in Cambria County and larger than Boggs Township. The landfill access road is located off of U.S. 22 in another brownfield site not far from the former coal mining towns of Nanty Glo and Vintondale.
Hirko, who was not the township’s manager at the time the landfill was constructed, said he is aware that there was opposition at first.
“There are some folks who live near it, and there are people who use the landfill’s access road, but complaints are few and minimal,” Hirko said in a telephone interview. “We get more complaints and problems with Swigle Mountain Road with the coal trucks going into the Rosebud Mine than we do with landfill trucks.”
He said as far as he can recall, truck crashes and complaints about trash-related odors have been minimal. Additionally, nearby streams and creeks damaged by acid mine drainage have been cleaned up.
Hirko said from 2004 to 2019, the township has received $5 million in landfill fees. In 2006, the township received $704,000 in just one year — and their host agreement only allows for $1 per ton as opposed to the Boggs Township $2 per ton.
He said many folks in the township refer to the landfill as “the goose that laid the golden egg.”
“We have never had any debt here. We have never had to take out loans and our tax millage is one of the lowest in Cambria County. If we need to buy a new plow truck, we just buy it. If our volunteer fire company needs a new engine, we buy it. We developed four new parks, we have our own state-of-the-art senior center. It would not have been possible without that money in the bank,” Hirko explained.
“Everybody benefits,” Hirko said. “It’s like everyone here is on the money train.”
Hirko said the landfill funds can be used for anything the township wants, with no restrictions. It can be used for roads, infrastructure, police, road crews, and more.
Once the landfill had been operating for several years, a gas line was constructed to extract the methane gas discharged by the landfill, and the gas runs into the city of Johnstown. Several companies are buying that energy from the landfills at a negotiated rate to run those businesses.
Hirko said the landfill’s “activity” is generated by who the company has contracts with. For several years, the township saw garbage brought to the landfill from Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey. “The difference is a fluctuation in contracts with customers, and who the company is hauling for,” Hirko said. “Customers come and go, and it depends on which clients they are serving.”
The Laurel Highlands Landfill has not been as lucrative as it was years ago as it approaches the end of its life span.
“We still get a nice amount of money from it, but it has dwindled from when were getting trash from out of the area,” Hirko admitted.
“Our experience has been positive with the landfill,” Hirko said.
Appeal processCommissioner Tony Scotto said after speaking with the county’s attorneys and planning director, he believes the county has a chance to have the DEP approval overturned by the Environmental Hearing Board.
“The way the DEP conducted its harms versus benefits analysis, site suitability, and its interpretation of the Environmental Hearing Board’s opinion was very minimal,” Scotto said. “They seemed to have just glossed over our objections, or dismissed or simply neglected our valid arguments.”
It is unknown how much money it will cost the county to go through the appeal process.
County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the appeals process could take two years or more. At a commissioners meeting earlier this month, she said it would be about a year before the hearing occurs and about two years before the process is completed.