HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported three new cases while Elk County reported two.
Neighboring Cambria County reported the most with 10 new cases, and Blair County reported three. Centre County reported one new case.
The total number of cases reported in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 354 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 393 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 393 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 194 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 58 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 78 cases and 1 death
DOH on Monday confirmed 384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,844. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia cases are not included in today’s statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County. Two-day totals for Philadelphia County will be included in tomorrow’s data release.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases. There were 15,447 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported since Aug. 16.