COALPORT — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr., announced Tuesday that charges have been filed for a shooting incident that occurred in Coalport.
Shaw reported that criminal complaints have been filed against three adults. Shaw said that six juveniles have also been charged for their involvement with the incident.
Shaw identified the three adults as Cole Brown, 18, of Hickory Road, Indiana; Charles Smith, 19, of Philadelphia Street, Indiana; and Jasiah Williams, 18, of Philadelphia Street, Indiana.
On Oct. 7, 2019, Trooper Matthew Peacock filed criminal complaints charging the three adults with: riot, F3; and disorderly conduct, M3. Peacock also filed juvenile petitions charging four juveniles with riot, F3; and disorderly conduct. Two juveniles were charged with riot, possession of firearm by minor, F3; firearm not to be carried without a license, F3; terroristic threats, M1; propulsion of missiles onto roadway, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and disorderly conduct, M3.
An affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaints provides that on June 26, 2019, at 9:14, p.m. the defendants were part of a group of eight individuals who went to Coalport Borough to engage in a fight with a resident of Coalport.
The defendants located the resident and another group of individuals on the sidewalk outside of 531 Main St. in Coalport Borough. Two juveniles with the defendants’ group had ball bats that were used during the altercation. Two other known juveniles had handguns that were discharged. Video taken from the Coalport Alliance Church was used during the investigation.
The juveniles charged will be scheduled for juvenile court and their identity is concealed by law. Shaw stated the three adults were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Oct. 16.
Brown was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Williams and Smith are currently lodged in Clearfield County Jail on $2,500 cash bail each.
“This has been a very intensive investigation by the State Police to identify those involved with this incident,” Shaw said in a statement. “I am very aware of the issues facing Coalport Borough and I am working very hard with the State Police to investigate, identify, and prosecute those who are causing the problems.
“I can tell you that more arrests are coming out of Coalport. We have been working that area hard and people are going to be arrested. With the help of the State Police and concerned citizens, I am going to clean-up the criminal element in Coalport,” Shaw said. “Drug dealers and those committing crime in Coalport need to abandon their criminal activity. I can tell you with certainty we know who you are, and you are going to be arrested,” Shaw said.
Anyone with knowledge or information about a crime is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800) 376-4700.
All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”