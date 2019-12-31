Three storefront facade improvement programs that will benefit at least 30 businesses in Clearfield County will receive $150,000 from state funds.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced the approval of more than $5 million in new funding to support 42 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth, with three being from Clearfield County.
Clearfield Revitalizaton Corporation, Coalport Streetscape Committee, and DuBois Renaissance Inc. will each receive $50,000 for their respective programs from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“We’re excited that we got this money,” said CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner. “It is a very competitive grant program.”
Wagner said since 2008, Downtown Clearfield businesses have been the recipient of $420,000 in funds from this program. This latest award will increase that figure to $470,000. Wagner’s list of local businesses who benefited from funding is long.
“Bob’s Army & Navy renovated their store, Clearfield Arts Studio Theater redid their windows, and the old jail property is being renovated as well as Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory. That is just a few of the many businesses who have benefited,” Wagner said. “There are a lot we have touched with this program.”
CRC received $50,000 two years ago and still has $4,500 left from those funds.
Wagner said businesses can call her office to obtain an application to apply for the 50/50 matching grant. It is a reimbursement plan where the business pays the bill and CRC submits it to the state. She added that the maximum grant is $5,000, meaning a $10,000 project is eligible for $5,000.
“If I can help our business owners and potential new business owners to come into our downtown, these funds will be helpful,” Wagner said.
Two other organizations in Clearfield County also received $50,000 each:
• Coalport Streetscape Committee to implement a façade improvement program in Coalport, benefiting at least ten storefronts.
• DuBois Renaissance, Inc. to implement a façade improvement program in the downtown area of DuBois, benefiting at least ten storefronts.
“These projects will better the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians through infrastructure, beautification, and quality of life improvements in cities and towns across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects complement the priorities set forth by the administration to improve infrastructure and communities across the commonwealth, but pales in comparison to the improvements that could be made through Restore Pennsylvania.”
Administered by DCED, the Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, foster effective public-private partnerships, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.
“Supporting initiatives that encourage revitalization and business development in our communities is critically important to the economic prosperity of Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “The Keystone Communities program is so vital to improving people’s lives, pushing our business sector forward, and growing Pennsylvania’s economy.”
Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved more than $27 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund hundreds of projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.