MORRISDALE — A new metal roof along with a concreting project will soon spruce up Morris Township Recreation Park.
The roof is for a park pavilion, according to recreation board member Kyle Eyerly. The pavilion is getting along in age, probably around 30 years old, Eyerly noted. The roof, which is shingled, is starting to have problems.
“It’s starting to leak, so before we have major issues, we want to get it taken care of,” Eyerly stated.
The roofing component is with Clearfield County Metal, LLC for $3,409. Morris Township agreed to use Act 13 funds for this at a recent meeting.
There will also be concreting to take place in front of the concession stand.
“In front of our concession stand, it’s always been rock,” Eyerly said. “The water always seems to gather there, so we’re just going to put cement in front of it just to alleviate the water and the mess in front of it.”
At a recent township meeting, the board gained a new member. Amanda Nelson was appointed to the Morris Township Recreation Board. Supervisors encouraged members of the community to go to board meetings and urged the board to continue searching for potential future members.
“Continue to look for people too,” Supervisor James Williams said, “because things go on, somebody leaves… Continue to talk to people. Even if they’re not on the board and they attend those meetings, that’s important.”
The board has many potential ideas moving forward. For some time, the board has also been toying with the idea of holding a carnival. Eyerly noted that there used to be one some time ago.
“I think it would be awesome,” Eyerly stated. “We used to have a little parade and stuff leading up to it.”
Supervisor Josiah Jones noted he would like to sit down with the board in effort to support their endeavors, potentially assisting in the board’s quest to obtain grant funding.
The softball season keeps board members busy. Eyerly recalls Jones sending out a message about a potential Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant. With members playing tournaments every weekend, the board never took action, he stated.
They are now hoping to have the necessary time to decide on a fundraising idea and look further into securing funds, according to Eyerly. “We’re getting to the part of the year now where we can actually focus on things,” he said.
Eyerly noted that the pandemic also impacted the board’s activities. Moving forward, he is optimistic about the board’s future.
“I think COVID slowed us down a little bit the last couple years,” Eyerly said. “I think we have a good rec board, and I think our ideas going forward, I think we can improve the place a lot.”