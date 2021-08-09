AUSTIN — Meet the wildflowers and Sinnnemahoning State Park’s newest naturalist this weekend.
Susan Schenck, the newest member of the park’s education staff, will be leading a wildflower walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Schenck will lead participants on a walk to look at late summer wildflowers and provide tips for identifying them based on their color, shape, and size.
The one-mile walk will be fairly easy and slow-paced over mostly level surfaces and cover. Some brief off-trail excursions may be required to see flowers up close. Participants should wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and meet at the gazebo at the park’s wildlife viewing area.
Other weekend programs at Sinnemahoning include an animal tracks craft and a showing of the Austin Dam movie Saturday, plus three pontoon tours and a bike ride on Sunday, Aug. 15. All programs are free, family-friendly, and do not require pre-registration unless otherwise noted.
To pre-register for one of Sunday’s pontoon tours, or to see a complete list of programs offered at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. Those requiring assistance with online registration or having questions should call the park’s office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.