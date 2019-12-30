HOUSTON — #GotItAtGordmans means you can get a great new job and your favorite brands at your hometown’s newest store, Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at 23 new store locations in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Gordmans stores will open Feb. 18 – and local folks looking for a career at the new Clearfield store can attend a job fair at the location on Jan. 7.
Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.
Gordmans offers a variety of positions in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Locally, a fair will be held at the Clearfield Peebles. Walk-ins are welcome.
Full-time employees are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20% associate discount on merchandise, which is already at the lowest possible prices. Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.
Committed to putting the fun back into shopping, Gordmans has terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands at every turn. This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team when the new stores open in February.