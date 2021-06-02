PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley YMCA received new exercise equipment, according to Director Chris Calliari.
There are seven new treadmills set up for those wanting to break a sweat, Calliari noted. The old treadmills needed replacing.
“The treadmills and ellipticals are probably the two most utilized cardio machines we have and they get hammered,” Calliari said.
The equipment is essentially the same, Calliari stated. However, it is a newer model and may have more options in regards to interval training. The company contracted for the project took the old treadmills, Calliari explained.
The YMCA also obtained a new recumbent bicycle, which allows people to cycle while in a reclining position.
With pandemic restrictions lifting, the YMCA has slowly seen more people returning to their pre-pandemic fitness routines.
The Department of Health recommends children have 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day. Adults should take 150 minutes out of their week to exercise.