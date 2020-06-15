Neighbors extended a ladder to the second story of a Palmer Street home in Lawrence Township early Sunday morning and rescued two people living there when a fire broke out.
Michael Owens, 43, and Rebecca Owens, 42, who owned the home, sustained minor injuries in the fire that caused $150,000 in damage to the two-story structure.
The home has been rendered a total loss.
According to officials, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze around 6:30 a.m. State Police Fire Marshal Russel Stewart reported that upon completion of the investigation, the fire was ruled undetermined and remains under investigation.
Assisting Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5 on scene were emergency responders from Hyde Station 6, Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept. Station 1, and Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 of Curwensville.