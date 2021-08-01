An incoming senior at DuBois Area High School was crowned the 33rd Clearfield County Fair Queen in ceremonies Sunday on the Clearfield County Fair’s opening day.
Chloe Neal, 17, of DuBois was crowned by 2020 Fair Queen Sarah Swope. Neal’s court includes Karter Bell, 19, of Clearfield, first runner-up; Breanna McCahan, 19, of Olanta, second runner-up; and Makenna Rummel, 17, of Mahaffey, third runner-up.
Neal told The Progress in a brief interview following the announcement, “I am honored to represent such an incredible community and people. I am excited for the coming fair week and to be a representative for the fair and agriculture.”
Neal, who said she loves animals, said she believes her favorite part of the fair festivities will be the 4-H and FFA members showing their animals throughout the week.
Neal is a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. Her future plans including attending John Hopkins University to study both biology and psychology. She hopes to become an intrauterine and pediatric surgeon or to obtain a degree in emergency medicine and chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh while enrolled in a live-in program with the Monroeville Fire Department.
As part of the scoring system, each of the fair queen contestants wrote an essay prior to the contest, using the topic, “What My Fair Means to My Community.”
During the event, each contestant presented a 3-to 5-minute speech using the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.” The contestants then changed into evening gowns and returned to the stage to provide some background information about themselves.
Each was asked an impromptu question and provided a response to, “If you could give one piece of advice to young people who are listening, what would it be?”
Neal said she would tell youth to “Stay true to yourself and your goals. People will try to bring you down no matter what. If you remain goal-oriented, you will get there. Be resilient.”
Fair Queen Committee Member and Contest Coordinator Rachel Davidson said the contest closely mirrors the state Fair Queen competition. Neal will participate in the state Fair Queen contest in January and throughout the year will serve as the fair’s ambassador at numerous events throughout Clearfield County and the state.
Swope gave a farewell address. She said although COVID-19 impacted many of the activities she would have participated in as queen, it did not discourage her.
“The pandemic doesn’t stop fair queens. It can’t stop the things the queen represents,” she said, adding, “I found out perspective matters and it all depends on your focus. Sometimes small bits of joy can only be seen when they are observed through dark clouds.”
She noted her final duty as the 2020 Clearfield County Fair Queen would be to sell the queen’s lamb in the Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock and Poultry Show Saturday. Proceeds will be divided between the Clearfield County Fair Queen’s charity, Children’s Miracle Network and the Clearfield County Livestock Committee’s scholarship fund.
During the competition, there was a tribute to the late Sue Lanich and Joe Wriglesworth. Davidson said Lanich was a big supporter of the Clearfield County Fair Queen program.
“(Lanich) was always there to cheer them on,” she said. Of Wriglesworth, Davidson noted, he was a tremendous help with the pancake breakfasts held to support the queen’s charity.
“He did all the hard work with a smile on his face and was happy to do it,” she said.
Local vocalist Heather Olson sang the national anthem to start the pageant and “God Bless America” to close it.
Local entertainer Galla of the duo Dan and Galla and 2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen and 2020 Lamb and Wool Princess Jayna Vicary served as the mistresses of ceremony for the contest.
The pageant was delayed nearly one hour and the ceremony shortened because of threatening skies.