KARTHAUS — The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation discussed its 22nd annual 100 Mile Yard Sale at its regular monthly meeting held July 15.
A dozen people attended the meeting.
The 100 Mile Yard Sale will be held this weekend. Anyone still wishing to pay the $10 participation fee is encouraged to contact Chris Williams via email at qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com or visit the QIDC stand in front of Big M’s Garage in Karthaus on Friday, July 19, or Saturday, July 20.
QIDC urges people to pay the $10 fee to help offset the costs of sponsoring this event. Also, yard sale t-shirts will be available again this year for sale at the QIDC stand. Be sure to stop by and pick one up for $15.
Red cloth bags with QIDC and Visit Clearfield County logos will be available for $3 each as well as car decals. This year, people who are participating in the yard sales are invited to take photos and post on the Internet using #100MileYardSale2019, #22ndAnnual100MileYardSale or #QIDC.
QIDC is having pamphlets printed regarding the 2020 Elk Antler Shed Hunt that began six years ago. These pamphlets will be available at the Elk Expo Aug. 17 and 18 at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. Following the Elk Expo, pamphlets will be available at the Visit Clearfield County office.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.