CURWENSVILLE — A multiphasic blood testing will be held Saturday, April 24, from 7-10 a.m. at St. Timothy Church’s Parish Hall. The church is located at 306 Walnut St., Curwensville.
The event is sponsored by the Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, formerly the Curwensville Blueprints Community.
The cost is $45 for a multiphasic/wellness blood test. The profile includes a chemistry and lipid profile plus a complete blood count. Other wellness tests are available at additional costs.
Participants are asked to fast from food for 10 hours and alcohol for 24 hours prior to testing to receive the most accurate results.
Insurance is no longer accepted at screening locations.