CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has been commended for its music programs and the fans that support those programs.
This week, the school district learned it has earned the National Association of Music Merchants’s Best Communities for Music Education award — one of nearly 700 school districts in the nation to earn accolades.
For 22 years, NAMM has been presenting the designation to districts demonstrating outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all its students.
To qualify for the Best Communities for Music Education recognition, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“It is an honor for Curwensville Area School District to receive this award. The students, staff, school administrators, and community have long held a belief that music participation enhances the education of our children. As a school community, we are committed to that ideal,” said District Superintendent Ron Matchock. “It is the district’s hope that this award provides an opportunity to celebrate our entire music education program and to allow students to continue to see the value in their participation within our programs.”
Since the passage by Congress in 2015 of the Every Student Succeeds Act and a stated emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs and found in this time of a national pandemic, provides a valuable way to keep students engaged in school. ESSA provides designated funding for well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants.
“Music education is important for all students to have, regardless of the career they may pursue after high school,” said high school band Director Robert Pennington. “Music is an integral part of all areas of our lives, and it’s important that we understand it and take time to learn to enjoy and appreciate it. We’re fortunate that our school district affords the opportunity for all students to have access to a quality music education,” he noted.
Pennington said he is very pleased the district was chosen for the recognition. He said the criteria for the honor is substantial. “The criteria is quite extensive,” Pennington said, adding, “Curwensville’s music program is one of the top notch programs in the area. We are very fortunate to be able to offer everything that we are able to offer. Some schools just can’t. Curwensville’s music program also receives tremendous support from district colleagues and the community.”
Pennington said it is the community’s willingness to back and its generous support of the district’s music program that has helped it flourish. “The community has always stepped up in a very big way to make sure the music program continues to be successful. To me this award is not just about recognition for Curwensville’s music program but for the community as well.”
Not only do Curwensville students participate in district music programs but many volunteer their instrumental and vocal talents for bands, choruses and drama productions throughout Clearfield County and surrounding counties and through their churches. The outside of the school district participation in musical programs also counted towards Curwensville’s score.
“This is the first time Curwensville has received this award and I hope it’s not the last,” Pennington said.
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/ cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention and keep sounds in memory.
Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound. Young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers. Social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.
Curwensville Area School District currently offers general music to all students in grades kindergarten through seven, band for grades 4-12, choir for grades 5-12, ukulele for grade six, electives of music theory, guitar, modern band, and theater for grades 9-12, and extra-curricular opportunities in marching band, select choir, women’s choir, barbershop club, and drama.
Many students also participate in county festivals, as well as festivals through the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association at the district, regional, and all-state levels.