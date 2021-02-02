Jordan supervisors approve fire company donation
ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township Supervisors recently authorized a $1,500 donation to Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Co.
Secretary/Treasurer Don Wharton reported the township’s 2020 books and financial documents are ready for the annual audit. It was also reported the solicitor noted no significant progress has been made in regards to the status of the Ansonville Water Authority.
The board’s next meeting is Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m.
Ramey Borough discusses ordinance violationsRAMEY — The Ramey Borough Council at their recent meeting discussed borough ordinance violations.
If a borough resident has a complaint regarding ordinance violations, they are to contact council by sending a letter or attending a meeting. The code enforcement officer will only handle matters that are approved by the council.
Also at the meeting, council held a moment of silence for Ramey Mayor Wayne Berndt, who passed away in January.
The council approved bills for payment.
The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 1 at 6 p.m. in the borough building.