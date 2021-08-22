SANDY RIDGE — Mountaintop Vol. Fire Co. held its annual Homecoming Festival held Aug. 12-14. The following were named as winners from the Firemen’s Parade held Saturday evening:
Engine 10 years and newer:
- 1st, Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills
Engine 11 years and older:
- 1st, Houtzdale VFC
- 2nd, Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills
Rescue
- 1st, Hope VFC of Philipsburg
Tanker
- 1st, Glen Hope VFC
Brush Tanker
- 1st, Grassflat VFC
- 2nd, Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills
Other
- 1st, Hope VFC of Philipsburg with Special Unit 57
EMS/QRS/Squad
- 1st, Bald Eagle VFC
Furthest distance traveled
- Miles Township VFC
Chief’s Award
- Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills
Twirling Groups
- 1st, Daisies of Bigler
- 2nd, Star-Lite Twirlers of Tyrone