The Daisies

The Daisies twirling group of Bigler won 1st place in the Mountaintop Vol. Fire Co.’s annual Homecoming Festival at the firemen’s parade held Aug. 14.

 Bill Woolworth

SANDY RIDGE — Mountaintop Vol. Fire Co. held its annual Homecoming Festival held Aug. 12-14. The following were named as winners from the Firemen’s Parade held Saturday evening:

Engine 10 years and newer:

  • 1st, Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills

Engine 11 years and older:

  • 1st, Houtzdale VFC
  • 2nd, Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills

Rescue

  • 1st, Hope VFC of Philipsburg

Tanker

  • 1st, Glen Hope VFC

Brush Tanker

  • 1st, Grassflat VFC
  • 2nd, Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills

Other

  • 1st, Hope VFC of Philipsburg with Special Unit 57

EMS/QRS/Squad

  • 1st, Bald Eagle VFC

Furthest distance traveled

  • Miles Township VFC

Chief’s Award

  • Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills

Twirling Groups

  • 1st, Daisies of Bigler
  • 2nd, Star-Lite Twirlers of Tyrone

