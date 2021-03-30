STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 29 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ranging in age from 47 to 90.
This month, MNMC had more than 100 COVID admissions, with an average daily census of 18 COVID positive inpatients for March. By comparison, there were 96 COVID admissions, with an average daily census of 18, in the month of February.
“These numbers put us at our highest number of COVID inpatients in seven weeks and our highest overall patient census since pre-COVID,” said MNMC Spokeswoman Anissa Ilie in a statement on Tuesday.
“Our goal throughout the pandemic has always been to deliver the safest, best possible care to our COVID positive patients, as well as, all other patients, including surgical cases. If needed, we are prepared to operate under our COVID-19 surge capacity plan, as we’ve done several times during the pandemic, which may include the rescheduling of non-essential surgeries and procedures. We hope that we do not reach that point again, but the rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent rising hospitalizations has us very concerned,” Ilie said.
MNMC’s vaccination efforts has administered more than 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, with more than 5,000 future vaccines currently scheduled.
“Because it will take many months to vaccinate everyone, we cannot stress enough how essential it is that we remain vigilant in the face of this very serious virus. We are not out of the woods yet, and we must work together to stay strong and continue to consistently practice safety measures including masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing,” Ilie said.
“We understand that this repeated message is something everyone is tired of hearing,” Ilie continued in her statement. “Please know that we’re equally tired of saying it, but it will take all of us to get through this. On behalf of every COVID positive inpatient, and the doctors, nurses and staff that care for them, please do all you can to help us return to better days.”