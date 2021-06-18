PHILIPSBURG — Lori Rodriguez lost her daughter, Penny, last September in a car crash. Now, Rodriguez is collecting car seats to keep Penny’s memory alive and help other children.
Seats can be dropped off in various locations in Philipsburg. People can also donate via a Facebook fundraiser, Penny’s memory lives on through a Car Seat. All donations go toward buying car seats, according to Rodriguez. The fundraiser has raised $700 to purchase seats as of Friday.
“I really want to (raise) awareness of the importance of up-to-date car seats and car seat safety awareness in her honor,” Rodriguez stated. “I’m hoping and praying that no other child or family has to go through what our family is going through.”
The crash occurred near Jimmie’s Curve in Bigler Township. The driver, for unknown reasons, drove off the right side of the road and down an embankment, according to past stories by The Progress. Jacqueline M. Lidgett, a relative, was charged in regards to the crash.
“I over protect my kids,” Rodriguez said. “I could beat myself up thinking what did I miss, why didn’t I do more.”
Although it’s questionable if a car seat was even in use, Rodriguez does know the seat was expired, she said in an interview.
Manufacturers offer “expiration” dates that give guidance as to a seat’s anticipated lifespan. Typically, these dates range from six to eight years after manufacturing, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“It’s just like having anything else that’s expired, you should get rid of it,” Rodriguez stated. “It’s no longer good.”
To keep up to date with recalls and safety notices, people can register the car seat through the manufacturer. More information about registration can be found at https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats.
Seat installation is also of concern, according to Moshannon Valley YMCA Branch Director Chris Calliari.
“Not all parents know how to put one in correctly,” Calliari said.
The YMCA is looking into potentially holding a training session for proper car seat installation, Calliari stated. The branch is also a donation site for car seats.
The donations have already started piling up. Rodriguez, as of Thursday, had 12 seats in her house. The seats are an assortment of types, geared toward different children’s ages and sizes. The goal is to reach as many children as possible.
The response to the donation has spanned across a couple states, Rodriguez noted. Family and friends, including Penny’s previous foster family, have donated from Arizona. A seat even showed up at Rodriguez’s house through an anonymous donation.
The local Philipsburg community has been supportive. Various organizations are drop off sites, including Bombshell Salon, Poppy’s Restaurant and Moshannon Valley YMCA. When Rodriguez reached out to organizations, the response was positive.
“They never even hesitated,” Rodriguez said. “They’re like, ‘Absolutely, what do you need us to do?’”
Robertson Construction has already donated two car seats. Bombshell Salon and Jackrabbit Mega Services committed to donating car seats, according to Rodriguez.
Distribution will occur in September. It will be one seat per child, no questions asked, according to Rodriguez. The month will mark a year since Penny’s passing.
“I picked September to hand the car seats out because (that time is) going to be very difficult,” Rodriguez said. “It’s already difficult for our family, but… the date that she had passed is going to be real difficult.”
Penny enjoyed reading books and shopping, according to Rodriguez. Her energy drew people in.
“She just attracted people,” Rodriguez remembered. “She was just so happy.”
The car seat donations will help other children and preserve the memory of Penny.
“My ultimate goal is to keep her memory alive,” said Rodriguez.