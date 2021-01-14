FRENCHVILLE — The annual Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Assocation Coyote Hunt will celebrate its 30th anniversary of the popular event amidst pandemic guidelines next month.
The club is also celebrating its 75th year as a sportsmen’s organization.
According to club Spokesman Frank Josefik Jr., the largest organized predator hunt in Pennsylvania and the United States will be held Feb. 19-20-21, and registrations are still being accepted.
This year’s hunt will change the way the hunt is conducted but the hunter will still take place. The hunt will be conducted both in the club house and the coyote check station with COVID-19 and CDC guidelines being followed. Anyone who enters the club house or participants entered in the hunt who are bringing in coyotes for weigh-in must wear a mask.
Other special procedures will be in place for the coyote check-in station, Josefik said in a statement.
There are no mail-in registrations taking place at this time as the cutoff was Jan. 9.
There are still dates available for in-person registration from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 24, Feb. 6 and 7, and Feb. 13 and 14. The last chance to register is Thursday, Feb. 18 from noon to 11:59 p.m. No registration will be accepted once the hunt starts.
Hunters must be a current member of Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association to register for the hunt.
The first coyote hunt was held Feb. 1, 1992 and lasted 14 hours in five counties with 123 hunters participating. No coyotes were taken that year.
In 2020, the hunt had a record total cash jackpot of $49,140 with 219 coyotes brought in with one weighing 51.15 pounds. There were 4,914 hunters registered.
More information can be found on the club website at www.mosqcreek.com.