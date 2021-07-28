PHILIPSBURG — Seniors can enjoy a free meal at the Moshannon Valley YMCA this Friday.
The senior brunch is from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30. It is open to members and non-members alike. Age is the only requirement for the free food.
“Come get free lunch, socialize and just check out what’s going on at the (YMCA),” said Branch Director Chris Calliari.
This is the first senior brunch since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Calliari. Various safety guidelines, such as limiting gatherings to a set number and social distancing, made socialization difficult throughout the pandemic.
The event may seem different from previous senior meals to some. The YMCA is setting up tables inside. The area will allow ample spacing and avoid any concerns regarding storms or intense heat.
“We used to do an annual summer senior citizen appreciation cookout, but we’ve decided this year, rather than go and try to battle the weather, we’re just going to have a little brunch or breakfast,” said Calliari.
The meal will include pancakes, sausage and desserts, such as cookies or cupcakes. Coffee will also be available.
The YMCA is working on programs for the coming season, such as the return of flag football in late summer/fall.
“Ending summer, just get a bunch of programs kickstarted,” said Calliari.