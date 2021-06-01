PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley Veterans Wall Memorial Committee recognized the efforts of James “Jim” Washburn in the formation of the Moshannon Valley Veterans Wall Memorial.
Dedicated in 2008, the memorial honors those killed in action, according to previous Vice President Allen Webster. Since its formation, the memorial has been the site of funerals, weddings and more, Webster stated.
“It’s become a focal point in Moshannon Valley for veterans,” Webster said.
The memorial has more than 400 names of people killed in conflicts, such as World War l and Vietnam, according to Webster. The organization put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the project.
“I am just so humbled and so happy that I was able to contribute the slightest bit,” said Washburn.
Washburn assisted with fundraising efforts and spearheaded the project. When recognized, Washburn turned the attention back to those killed in action.
“Personally, I’m nothing,” Washburn stated. “I’m just a regular Army dude. I served my time, and I came home. Those are the heroes of America.”
He recently stepped down from his role as committee president.
Johna McCormick took the reins, assuming the presidential role. Washburn left big shoes to fill, she noted. It will take some time to acclimate to the new position, but she won’t be alone.
“(Washburn) is going to mentor me,” McCormick stated. “With his help, it will work.”
McCormick is always looking for volunteers. More bricks can also be added to the memorial. Applications for bricks for living or deceased veterans can be found on the committee’s Facebook page. People can also call or text (910) 584-0124 for more information.
“Now it’s all about maintenance, upkeep, updating and finding ways to bring awareness to the Moshannon Valley community of the significance of this memorial,” McCormick said.