HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board has a new member.
At its meeting Monday, directors unanimously approved Don Wonderling to fill the seat left vacant by Rob Reed.
According to the district’s Business Manager Elsie Harchak, Reed tendered his resignation in July because of work obligations. His letter withdrawing from the director’s position was accepted by the board at its July 15 meeting.
Wonderling was the only person in attendance at Monday’s meeting who expressed interest in filling the vacancy.
He was given the oath of office by Harchak and was seated at the board’s table at 7:16 p.m. He will fill Reed’s unexpired term, serving through Nov. 30, 2021.