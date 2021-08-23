HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved personnel matters at a recent meeting.
Mordechai Barron was hired by the board to serve as the school district’s psychologist. He will receive an annual salary of $70,000 for 210 contracted days and benefits in accordance with the Act 93 employee’s compensation and benefits plans.
He will receive 15 vacation days and one sick day for every month of service to the school district.
Directors approved extending an offer of employment to Kendra Lewis as a secretary in the high school’s main office. Her salary and benefits will be pursuant to the contract between the school district and the union representing the support staff.
Offers of employment will also be extended to Dalton Condon as a music instructor; Andrea Hauser, elementary instructor; and Samantha Sanker, elementary instructor; in action approved by the board. All three will receive a Step I salary and benefits package in accordance with the contract between the school district and the teacher’s union.
Sanker’s offer is conditional upon the vacancy of a currently occupied elementary instructor position possibly as soon as Aug. 24.
Samantha Herto was hired by directors as the head coach for varsity volleyball and Joceny Benjamin, head varsity girl’s soccer coach.
Resignations of elementary instructors Amy Tomasko Sachdeva and Jared Grassi, part-time Custodian Roger Elensky and music Instructor Todd J. Sproull were accepted by directors. Grassi’s resignation is pending his anticipated hiring by another school district and reserving the district’s right to enforce a 60-day hold.
The board also accepted a resignation from Michael Franciscus as head coach for varsity volleyball.
Alan Wonderling was approved for two positions. Directors authorized him to serve as a weight room advisor and the wrestling clock operator.