HOUTZDALE — At Monday’s meeting, Moshannon Valley School Board directors accepted a proposal from Edmentum Inc. to provide an in-house cyber school program for the district’s students.
The cost for the program, that will begin in the 2021-22 school year, will be paid for using some of the district’s allotment of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
To prepare to make the change to a new company, the district polled families who utilize the district’s cyber program to provide input on what they liked about the current program and changes that needed to be made to improve the program.
“The surveys identified some areas for improvement including the amount of live teaching that was preferred and not available with the current provider. In addition, Edmentum provides additional resources for the school district. We are very pleased about this, knowing the quality and those resources and teaching align with what we are already doing in the district,” Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said.
The district’s administration team spent a number of months reviewing data from companies who submitted plans before choosing to recommend Edmentum to the board.
“We spent several months researching and meeting with vendors to ensure that students’ needs would be met with the program,” Zesiger said. “We really liked Edmentum’s mix of live instruction, recorded instruction, and the resources available to both the students as well as their families. This is important because when all the learning is taking place at home, the role of the adult family members that are supporting the students often need those types of supports to be built in to be able to assist their students.
“The school district is looking forward to providing the best instruction for Moshannon Valley students whether they come into the buildings every day, or they are learning remotely.”
Zesiger also said there is no real change in costs between the current program and the move to Edmentum.