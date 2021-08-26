HOUTZDALE — Fans who were sorry to see their beach vacations end will be transported back to the sand and the waves through Moshannon Valley High School’s Marching Black Knight’s halftime show.
The band will perform its show “Surf’s Up” at all home football games and two away games at Curwensville and Philipsburg-Osceola during the 2021-22 season.
The show consists of four songs, “Surf’s Up” and “ I Get Around,” both made famous by the Beach Boys, “Summer Nights” from the movie “Grease” and the heavy on the drums “Wipe Out.”
“It’s a fun show — made up of lots of surf rock,” band Director Charles Gambino told The Progress.
He said the show was chosen with the help of his musicians who voted for their favorite songs last year at the close of school.
“We did a poll and they picked those songs,” he explained.
He said fans will appreciate the show that includes a saxophone solo and a flute and saxophone duet.
The band front also intends to project the theme for the show by wearing leis during the performance.
Gambino said his band has approximately 45 members, made up of musicians in grades seven through 12
“It’s a fairly young band. Most of the members are in grades seven, eight and nine. There are only four seniors this year,” he noted, “Being young is a strong point. These kids are willing to work and work hard. They will only get better in the next year or two.”
The band has had a busy summer participating in parades held for festivals, fairs and celebrations throughout Clearfield County.
The marching Black Knights received honors as best appearing band in the Columbia Fire Co.’s firemen’s parade on July 3 and second in the Class A division in the Clearfield County Fair Parade.
Gambino said the band is also planning an appearance at the Clearfield and Centre counties band show in October.