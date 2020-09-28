MORRISDALE — A Morrisdale woman is facing DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday.
Clearfield-based state police responded to the crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Morris Township.
Carol L. Barton, 57, allegedly drove off of the roadway and overcorrected back onto the roadway, crossed the center yellow lines, and struck a 61-year-old Grassflat woman’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and suffered serious injuries.
Barton was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of her injuries, and the other driver was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash. Barton has been charged with DUI and other summary traffic citations.