Morrisdale man homeless after fire destroys home

MORRISDALE — One man is homeless after a fire destroyed his Morris Township home on Tuesday evening.
Joseph Hoover of the 900-block of Wallaceton Road was at home when the fire broke out at 7:21 p.m. The double-wide mobile home and its contents are deemed a total loss, according to Ridgway-based state police Fire Marshal Trooper Thompson.
Thompson investigated the origin of the blaze and ruled the fire as accidental. The residence and contents were not insured.
Firefighters rescued one dog from the blaze.
About 50 firefighters were on scene for about two hours, according to Morris Township Vol. Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chad Baughman.
Baughman said the water source was secured from a hydrant and 900 feet of 5-inch supply line was laid to the attack engine. No one was injured.
Assisting Morris Township and Fire Police on scene were Chester Hill Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police, Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5 and Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. responded for RIT; Moshannon Valley EMS also responded to the scene.