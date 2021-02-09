MORRISDALE — At the recent Morris Township Supervisors meeting, Chairman James Williams said the township has received an estimate from GeoTech Engineering on what the Colorado Road bridge project in Munson would cost.
Williams said that estimate is at $250,000 for the bridge and another $25,000 for engineering costs.
“We’re going to make this bridge happen as soon as we possibly can,” Williams said.
The township will finance the project through CNB Bank, and Clearfield County also awarded Morris Township some funds to help with it.
“We were awarded by Clearfield County in the amount of $32,000 to put toward that bridge — which is very greatly appreciated,” Williams said. “$32,000 is a great help for that bridge.”
Williams said that, while they obviously liked to have been awarded more, the amount from the county is still “very much appreciated and it will be very well used.”
“A very big thanks to Clearfield County for awarding us $32,000 for the replacement of that bridge,” Williams said.
Resident Vic Couturiaux asked if the township has already done a design on the bridge. Williams said what has been completed is a “structural integrity design and the basic design for that bridge.”
“We haven’t done the final design because there’s a couple of different ways that (GeoTech) could give us the options to go out to bid for,” Williams said. “The actual bid package for the bridge hasn’t been created yet.”
Couturiaux asked if they were potentially looking at a full bridge construction, boxed culverts to reduce cost or even pipe and just filling the rest in with dirt. Williams said GeoTech looked at it and they explored all of the options Couturiaux mentioned.
“The cost effectiveness was basically our main goal,” Williams said. “We wanted it to be the most cost effective for what we’re doing.”
Williams said they do not want to overspend and with the state of the bridge being what it is, they are actually able to reuse the bridge abutments so the cost to put the new superstructure onto the bridge abutments would be cheaper than removing said abutments, and getting into the stream to turn it into a box culvert or pipes.
“Yeah, I was just curious if you’ve looked into that,” Couturiaux said.
“We did try a couple different options on it right away to keep our costs down,” Williams reiterated.
Earlier in the meeting, supervisors approved advertising a Local Government Unit Debt Act ordinance because of needing to replace the bridge as soon as possible — as it was closed originally due to safety reasons.
“We’re going to move as quickly as we can getting that LGUDA done and getting that done at the next meeting — that way we can go out to bid and hopefully this bridge can be reopened in the early summer,” Williams said. “Everything’s progressing really well.”