MORRISDALE — Morris Township recently terminated a legal device that previously gave some decision-making authority and appointment power to the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris.
The Delegation Agreement (Executed in Duplicate) had been in effect since Dec. 16, 2004. It gave MATOM the ability to appoint a board member to the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority, according to Chairman James Williams. That responsibility now returns to the township supervisors.
“We should make those appointments, not the board,” Williams said. “That’s the way it’s set up in every township is the supervisors appoint the board members.”
The terminated document covered a variety of decision-making authorities. Under Act 537, all municipalities must develop and implement official sewage facility plans. Responsibility for the Act 537 plan falls to the township, according to Williams.
“All the decisions that were made for the authority that need to be made by the supervisors are now made by the supervisors again, so the 537 plan… everything is done through the supervisors now,” Williams said. “We’re the ones that are responsible for it ultimately anyhow.”
At a recent special meeting, supervisors accepted the resignation of Perry Reiter from the MATOM Board. Supervisor Josiah Jones was appointed to the MATOM Board.
The MATOM board held their regular monthly meeting June 24. According to meeting minutes, Greg Kyler was hired as operator at a rate of $30 per hour. Kyler will perform preventative maintenance and function on an on-call basis. The call-out rate will be discussed in the future, according to the minutes.
A new secretary was also hired at a rate of $15 per hour. Dayna Ferguson will work three days per week for five hours per day.
Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon. The MATOM board also changed their meeting time to the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.