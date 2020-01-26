ALLPORT — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore (195) and Hunter Weitoish (160) each placed third Saturday at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Brach High School, helping the Mounties to a tenth-place finish in the overall team standings.
The Mounties had a total of six placewinners in the 34-team tournament.
Chase Chapman (138) was sixth, Nick Coudriet (113) and Austin Foster (145) both took seventh and Tyler Anderson (220) finished eighth.
Weitoish took care of Johnsonburg’s Cole Casillo 2-0 in the third-place bout to finish his tournament with a record of 4-1.
The fifth-seeded Weitoish pinned Richland’s Hunter Wall in the Round of 16 before knocking off the fourth-seeded Casillo 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
St. Joseph’s Keegan Rothrock, the top seed and eventual 160-pound champ, topped Weitoish 7-2 in the semifinals.
But Weitoish came back with a 3-2 victory over Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls in the consey semis before his rematch with Casillo in the third-place bout.
Moore decked Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Lynch at 2:24 in the consolation finals to earn his third-place finish. Moore got there by scoring a 4-2 sudden victory over Towanda’s Clay Watkins, the third seed, in the consey semis.
The fourth-seeded Moore pinned Bald Eagle Area’s Chandler Burns in the Round of 16, then scored a 5-3 decision over Wilson’s Austin Wickham in the quarterfinals.
Moore then ran into Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia, the defending PIAA champion and Michigan commit in both football and wrestling.
Garcia pinned Moore in 23 seconds before going on to deck Brockway’s Eric Johnson at 1:15 in the finals.
Chapman made it to the semifinals after decisions over Greater Latrobe’s Payton Henry and Southern Columbia’s Patrick Edmondson before just missing a trip to the finals, suffering a 4-2 loss in sudden victory to Dominic Frontino, the second seed out of Shippensburg.
The third-seeded Chapman then dropped a 6-4 decision to Wyalusing’s Colbrin Nolan to drop to the fifth-place bout where he fell 5-4 in a rematch with Edmondson.
Coudriet was 3-2 in the tourney with two pins and a major decision. His second fall came in the seventh-place bout where he decked Lake Lehman’s Mason Konigus in 50 seconds.
Foster was also 3-2. He had two falls and a decision, including a pin of Hickory’s Ty Holland at 1:16 in the seventh-place bout.
Foster was knocked into the seventh-place match after dropping a tough 2-0 sudden victory decision to Clearfield’s Karson Kline in the consolation quarterfinals.
Anderson made a splash early in the consolation bracket when he came from behind to beat Towanda’s sixth-seeded Alex Perez 5-3 to make it to the medal rounds. Anderson put Perez on his back in the waning seconds to score nearfall points to nab the victory.
The ninth-seeded Anderson also had a pin in the consolation round before that, but lost in the consolation quarterfinals and was defeated 3-0 in the seventh-place bout by Blairsville’s Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, who avenged a Round of 16 loss to Anderson.
Nick Bryan (120), Gabe Dunkelberger (132), Luke Hughes (152) and Chase Klinger (285) also competed in the tournament.
Dunkelberger was 3-2 with a fall and two major decisions, while Klinger was 2-2 with a major.
Philipsburg-Osceola is back on the mat Tuesday at Forest Hills, taking on Ligonier Valley in the D-6 team duals.