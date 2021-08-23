HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told directors at the board’s recent meeting when masks would be required for those visiting school property.
He said visitors to both the elementary and high school will be limited during the academic school day. Visits from anyone must be pre-approved by the buildings’ principals or the superintendent. All visitors will be required to wear masks while they are in the buildings.
Spectators are allowed at both outdoor and indoor sporting events. At the present time, masks are not required to be worn at outdoor events, but may be required to be worn by those attending indoor activities depending on the COVID-19 case counts in Clearfield County and the school district community.
All spectators must carry a mask with them at all times in the event they would be required to wear them, he said.