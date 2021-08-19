HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District students will return to classes Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Dr. John Zesiger said at Monday’s school board meeting that masks are not mandated at this time inside the school buildings in most instances. However the district supports the Centers for Disease Control and the state departments of health and education recommendations for all students and staff to wear masks at all times given the rate of substantial COVID-19 spread in Clearfield and surrounding counties.
“The district will recommend to all staff, students and their families that they should wear a mask at all times while inside on school property, but at this time it is not a mandate,” he said.
Students must bring a mask to school with them each day because there are instructional settings during the school day when they will be required to wear face coverings.
“Masks may be worn during small group instruction, partner work, or any time students are not able to be socially distant for an extended period of time or as directed by their classroom teacher or administration,” Zesiger said.
Students are required to wear masks while riding school buses because there is a federal mandate requiring masks be worn by those riding public transportation, including school buses. “Masking is mandatory on all school buses, including athletic and extra-curricular trips without exception,” he noted.
Students and staff will continue to practice social distancing whenever possible. “All staff members who are in direct contact with students and may be closer than six feet for an extended period of time will be required to wear a mask,” Zesiger said.
The district’s masking policy is flexible and may be revised as circumstances warrant. This could include instituting a mandatory masking policy if necessary, he said.