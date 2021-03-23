HOUTZDALE — A Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School student was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Bigler Township.
Clearfield County Emergency Services dispatched volunteer firefighters and emergency responders to the area of Main Street/state Route 53 and Brewery Road near Houtzdale at 8:14 a.m. for a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash with heavy entrapment.
According to Clearfield-based state police, a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling northbound on SR 53 and a vehicle driven by David Beary, 62, of Venus, Clarion County, was traveling southbound, south of Brewery Road in Bigler Township. The teen's vehicle allegedly struck the Beary vehicle head-on.
Beary and his passenger were transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment. The student who was killed was pronounced deceased en route to UPMC Altoona.
The student's name is being withheld because he is a minor.
According to 911 transmissions, at least three people were initially reported as injured, with two transported to a local hospital by ambulance and a third transported to a trauma center by Stat Medevac helicopter. State Route 53 was closed in both directions between Beulah to Madera Road and Atlantic Road.
Dispatched to the scene were firefighters from Madera Vol. Fire Co., Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co., Ramey Vol. Fire Co., Glen Hope Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, and Glendale Vol. Fire Co. of Coalport; also ambulances from Clearfield, Blair County and Centre County.
Moshannon Valley School District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger issued a statement about the death of one of its junior class students on Tuesday afternoon.
“Moshannon Valley did suffer a tragic accident today and lost a member of our junior class. At this time, I am heartbroken, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our focus right now is on supporting the family, friends, students, and staff.
"The district has additional counselors on site, and will continue to do so as long as there is need. We also have our 24 hour Safe Schools Helpline that provides students and families with 24/7 access to a trained counselor. We just ask families to let us know if their child is experiencing any distress so that our staff can support them.”