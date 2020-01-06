HOUTZDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced $2.2 million in Teacher in the Workplace grants have been awarded to 92 local education agencies to enable teachers to visit local employers and learn the skills and industry trends to enhance their classroom instruction, student learning, and career readiness. Each LEA will receive a $25,000 Targeted Grant through the Department of Education.
Moshannon Valley School District was the only district in Clearfield County to receive the grant.
Moshannon Valley H.S. Principal Kris Albright and a math teacher previously had an opportunity to participate in a Teacher in the Workplace workshop, organized through the Riverview Intermediate Unit at Penn State DuBois and saw enough value in getting educators out into the local industries to submit an application for the district.
“We are excited about the opportunity to visit some of our local industries and connect the skills their workforces need to our classroom lessons to help bridge the gap between school and the workplace,” Albright said in a statement. “It is great to see our state government place an emphasis not only on career education, but also provide the means for schools to work towards this initiative, being able to connect with local employers will be valuable for our teachers and students.
With the $25,000, Moshannon Valley’s participating teachers will take part in a book study on developing project-based learning experiences, visit local industries and businesses and bring information back to tailor classroom learning. Professional development from a leading expert on project-based learning will also be scheduled during a future in-service date.
“Through targeted teacher professional development and training, students will benefit from these types of learning experiences and assessment compared to traditional pencil-paper tests,” Albright said. “By getting teachers out into the local workforce partners, they will better learn how to connect a students’ interests/skillsets to opportunities and employers in our area.”
One local business Albright is looking to partner with is Lezzer Lumber of Curwensville.
Albright said due to Lezzer’s vast footprint and diversification, partnering with the company would provide opportunities to target many career-oriented clusters such as agriculture and natural resources, architecture and construction, business management, finance and more.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said he was pleased to learn about the grant award.
“Moshannon Valley recognizes the vital importance of connecting teachers with additional career education opportunities and training to better support our students,” Zesiger said. “Making connections with local business leaders and working to grow the workforce we have in Clearfield County by preparing our students to fill positions that our local businesses need makes sense, and is one reason we pursued this grant opportunity.”
Building on the success of the program, the governor proposed to double Teacher in the Workforce grant funding to $5 million, which he signed into law in June. Grants are available through PDE and the Department of Labor and Industry. The L&I grants will be announced soon.
The Teacher in the Workforce grants from PDE are funded through federal money made available through Title II, Part A, of the Every Student Succeeds Act and from L&I through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act. Eligible applicants include local education entities, businesses and chambers of commerce, labor organizations, postsecondary institutions, community-based organizations, public libraries, trade associations, and economic development entities.