HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board accepted the financial audit of the 2019-20 school year.
John Compton and John Taylor of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP, State College, reviewed the outcome of the examination at the board’s meeting Monday.
Compton provided directors with the review of the records received an unmodified opinion.
“This is the highest level of assurance we can provide as an auditor. There were no findings from the review. The district’s internal control is in compliance. There are no material weaknesses. Your business office is solid. It does a very good job in the day-to-day bookkeeping,” Compton said.
The district’s general fund revenue is $485,000.
“This is 3 percent higher than the budget,” Compton said. General fund expenses totaled $345,829 –2 percent less than expected.
The general fund reserve balance stands at $7,827,986. Of that amount, $6,583,315 is committed and $1,244,671 is unassigned.
“The district’s general fund is robust. The district is well-positioned. With times like these when there is so much uncertainty, this is a good position to be in,” Compton said.