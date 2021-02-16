HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board is joining with fellow school boards in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties to request charter school funding reform.
At Monday’s directors’ meeting, district Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, “The districts are coming together to present a unified message,” he told the board.
He encouraged directors to log into virtual sessions March 22 when superintendents will be meeting with the legislative representatives for their districts.
“We will be meeting with (state Rep.) Tommy Sankey and (state Sen.) Wayne Langerholc Jr. I would appreciate it if board members would log in.”
At the urging of board members, Zesiger spoke about the cost for Moshannon Valley to educate its students noting it costs approximately $11,000 per year for a general students and $22,000 per year for those with special needs. He said the amounts are what a charter school receives when a student living in the Moshannon Valley School District enrolls there.
“They get the amount it costs Moshannon Valley even though they don’t have the costs associated with a brick and mortar school.”
He provided an example, stating Moshannon Valley has 112 students enrolled in its district cyber school program, saying the cost for that is the same for 28 students who are registered for an outside cyber school.
According to previously published reports, the resolution states charter school funding should also be revised to eliminate costs for programs cyber schools do not offer including career and technical center, athletics, intramural, fine arts and other extracurricular activities.
Special education costs should also be reformed to align expenses with services provided and ensure special needs students are identified, it states. School boards should also be required for charter schools to increase transparency and taxpayer understanding and public schools who pay tuition to charter schools should be represented on their board of directors.
Tuition payments should be eliminated to charter schools if school districts offer their own cyber school options and public schools should have options for teacher certification flexibility.
“The need for significant charter school funding reform remains vital. For years, school districts have been challenged to keep up with escalating charter school costs while struggling to minimize tax increases and maintain programs,” the resolution states.