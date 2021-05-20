HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved the 2021-22 proposed budget of just over $16.3 million. The spending plan contains a 2-mill increase earmarked for the new auxiliary gymnasium/elementary cafeteria project.
The district expects to receive income totaling $15,787,777 from local, state and federal stipends. The total breakdown is $3,811,384 from local sources, $10,704,262 from the state and $1,272,131 from federal origins.
Estimated expenses total $16,362,777. The sum divides into $9,102,734 for instruction, $5,486,051 for support services, $484,542 for non-instructional services; $50,258 for facilities acquisition and improvement and $1,257,192 for debt service and the district’s reserve fund.
Mills for real estate will rise to 93.8 to include the 2-mill increase. According to information presented at a previous meeting, each of the mills added will bring $29,000 more into the district’s coffers.
The increase would add approximately $18 per year to the property tax bill of district residents whose home’s median value is $35,000. A home, valued at $50,000 would have a property tax increase of $24 per year.
Per capita and Section 511 per capita tax is $5 each, Act 511 earned income and realty transfer is 1 percent each, except in municipalities that collect the tax then the district will receive 0.5 percent for each.
The document will be available for viewing at the district office until June 21 when the board plans to consider the spending plan for adoption.