HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved a number of items dealing with personnel at its recent meeting.
Lannette Stodart was approved by the board to serve as the district’s business manager position beginning Nov. 1. If she accepts the position, she will receive an annual salary of $63,000.
Directors authorized extending an offer of employment to Rachel Welsh and Autumn Adams as elementary instructors with a salary and benefits for both in accordance to the collective bargaining contract between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Luann Perna was appointed as the district’s food and beverage director, effective Sept. 1. She will receive an annual stipend of $6,000.
Directors approved extending an offer of employment to Tiffany Lewis to serve as the confidential administrative assistant to the superintendent effective Sept. 1. She will receive an annual salary of $30,000 and benefits will be pursuant to the confidential administrative assistant compensation and benefit plan.
The board granted tenure to three members of the district’s professional staff, Erin Hall, Chelsea Samick and Jared Grassi, for three years of satisfactory service at conclusion.
Directors granted permission to advertise for a secretarial position.
Resignations were accepted from Leigha Anderson and Ethan Webb, athletic workers; Brandon Owens, freshman class co-advisor; and National Honor Society co-advisor Alicia Cervenak.