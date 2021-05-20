HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board conducted a number of items of business at Monday’s meeting.
Directors accepted the resignation of board Secretary Elsie Harchak, effective immediately. Lanette Stodart was appointed board secretary, effective for the June 21 meeting.
The board approved a request from marching band Director Charles Gambino to take the band to a Memorial Day service Monday, May 31. To allow for social distancing, it will require two buses to transport the musicians. The transportation cost of $210 will be paid for through Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding.
Directors also authorized the band’s participation in summer parades at Osceola Mills, July 3; Curwensville Days Fireman’s Parade, July 17; Houtzdale Days, date to be announced; and the Clearfield County Fair, Aug. 2. Transportation costs will be paid for with ESSER funds.
The resignations of elementary instructors Wynter Adams and Carlee Freeberg were accepted by the board. Both withdrawals are effective Aug. 15. Freeberg’s resignation as head coach for varsity soccer and Adams’ as assistant coach for varsity soccer were also accepted by the board. Both withdrawals are effective immediately. Both coaching positions will be advertised.
Directors granted permission to create an assistant coaching position for the boys and girls cross country team for the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 school years at a stipend of $2,000. There is a possibility the position could be extended beyond that time.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the cross country program is strong however the new assistant coaching position is necessary because the program’s volunteer recently resigned and district policy does not allow for a single coach to oversee a team.
A coach/advisor position for the new eSports team was also approved by directors to begin in the 2021-22 school year with the possibility the position could be extended beyond that time. The stipend for the year is $1,300.
The board also approved hiring NZ Productions to complete and host the security building mapping as recommended by the state police its risk vulnerability assessment. The cost is $5,000 and the first year of hosting is free. According to Zesiger the mapping will provide first responders with a 360-degree view of all rooms, stairwells and hallways in the school buildings.
“It will allow them to understand what they are coming in to,” he said.