HOUTZDALE — Charles Gambino returns as the director of the Moshannon Valley H.S. Black Knights Marching Band this year.
The band has 45 members including the band front and will play at all home football games. Gambino said they don’t know if the band will be able to travel at all this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The band’s halftime show is titled “Don’t Stop Me Now.” It will feature the music of Queen and the band will play “Fat Bottom Girls,” “Under Pressure,” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.”
If there are no football games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band would consider holding a community performance, Gambino said
Gambino said he is impressed on how excited the band is practicing despite all of the new COVID-19 requirements.
“We are just happy we can start practice and play some music,” Gambino said.
Gambino said the band is almost the same size as last year. He said they lost a few students because some decided to attend cyber school due to the pandemic.
The leadership of the band is as follows – Jonna Smeal is the drum major, Emily Murawski is the silks captain, Lily Wagner is the silks co-captain, Marah Barnhart is the captain of the majorettes, and Sarah McClelland is the co-captain.
The assistant band director is Brandon Owens and the band front advisor is Kim Campbell.