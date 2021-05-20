HOUTZDALE — The auxiliary gymnasium and elementary kitchen/cafeteria project at Moshannon Valley Elementary School is progressing.
“The construction is moving along fine,” District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told the board at Monday’s meeting.
Directors also heard an update from district maintenance Supervisor Jeff Sherkel who reported the block structure shell is complete and work is going on inside the building including plumbing, electrical and heating.
Roofing work was expected to have started by now, but the contractor is experiencing a delay in getting materials although it has not caused the project to be behind schedule, he said.
The board accepted the bid from Houtzdale Heating & Air to install a furnace in the gym at a cost of $23,920. The expense will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds.
Two change orders for the gym/cafeteria were also approved including custom painting and logo for the floor at a cost of $6,97 and custom tile work for the cafeteria at a cost of $6,800.
In October, the board awarded bids for the project that is being added to the district’s complex elementary wing.
The 9,728-square foot structure will include a full-size reserve gymnasium and add cafeteria amenities and upgrade the elementary cafeteria including an entry to the cafeteria that can be locked whenever the gymnasium is in use.
Six offers, each, were received for general construction and heating, ventilation and air conditioning construction and five proposals, each, for plumbing construction and electrical construction.
The lowest base bids, totaling $2,735,110, were accepted by the board. They include: RT Contracting Inc., Duncansville, general construction, $2,090,000; Curwensville Heating & Plumbing, Curwensville, HVAC construction, $249,500; K&K Plumbing, Johnstown, plumbing construction, $138,610; and Bob Biter Electric Inc., Cresson, electrical construction, $257,000.
In addition to the construction costs, the consultant fee paid to KTH is $191,457. Permits and fees associated with the project are approximately $30,000 and the 10 percent contingency fee is $273,511 bringing the total cost for the project to $3,230,078.
The board has accepted financing for the project from Kish Bank borrowing up to $2 million at a 2.72 percent interest rate and a 102-month maturity.
Directors authorized utilizing $760,000 from the district’s capital reserve fund and placing it in the general fund for costs associated with the project.